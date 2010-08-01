I tried searching first before starting a new thread but heres my question. Anyone on here have a 310 lx with the stereo? I bought a 17 ultra and I am looking into buying the factory speaker enclosures to mount speakers. Before I commit to buying the parts, I wanted to see if anyone could send me close up pictures of the hull area around them. I want to make sure there isnt any special molding in the upper hull for mounting. I contacted kawasaki they, but they couldnt help me because the mold numbers are all different due to color combos. Also I understand their point of not wanting to be liable for saying yeah itll work and it doesnt.

Thanks,
Dan