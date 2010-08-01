|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
310 ultra lx stereo
I tried searching first before starting a new thread but heres my question. Anyone on here have a 310 lx with the stereo? I bought a 17 ultra and I am looking into buying the factory speaker enclosures to mount speakers. Before I commit to buying the parts, I wanted to see if anyone could send me close up pictures of the hull area around them. I want to make sure there isnt any special molding in the upper hull for mounting. I contacted kawasaki they, but they couldnt help me because the mold numbers are all different due to color combos. Also I understand their point of not wanting to be liable for saying yeah itll work and it doesnt.
Thanks,
Dan
2003 Stx 12f 345hrs
2017 Ultra LX just finished 10hrs of break in
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules