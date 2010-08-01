Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 310 ultra lx stereo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Pittsburgh Age 32 Posts 2 310 ultra lx stereo I tried searching first before starting a new thread but heres my question. Anyone on here have a 310 lx with the stereo? I bought a 17 ultra and I am looking into buying the factory speaker enclosures to mount speakers. Before I commit to buying the parts, I wanted to see if anyone could send me close up pictures of the hull area around them. I want to make sure there isnt any special molding in the upper hull for mounting. I contacted kawasaki they, but they couldnt help me because the mold numbers are all different due to color combos. Also I understand their point of not wanting to be liable for saying yeah itll work and it doesnt.



Thanks,

Dan

2017 Ultra LX just finished 10hrs of break in
2003 Stx 12f 345hrs



