  Today, 08:52 PM
    Jlstreccius
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    North Dakota
    Posts
    10

    98 Seadoo GTX RFI rebuilt motor, NOR CORE

    New pistons, rings (.25 over), crank seals all as pictured. No core required. $1000 plus shipping. I have many parts from this ski all up for sale. PM me what you need. I have pictures of most of them.

    2017-10-26 19.43.59.jpg2017-10-26 19.42.02.jpg2017-10-28 11.22.06.jpg2017-10-28 11.20.39.jpg
    Last edited by Jlstreccius; Today at 08:54 PM.
  Today, 09:46 PM
    Jlstreccius
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    North Dakota
    Posts
    10

    Re: 98 Seadoo GTX RFI rebuilt motor, NOR CORE

    These pistons are standard bore not .25 over. My apologies.
