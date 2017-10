Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750SSXi cylinder#22 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 806 750SSXi cylinder#22 I was going to have this cylinder big bored, it is the only SP cylinder that you can do this to. Was going to do this through 5star services, they offer this in a ebay package deal. If you want to add cc's to your SP 750 this will do it. It is debated which is a better engine for someone wanting low end power this or a 800sxr. Pretty sure a big bore SP with this cylinder is going to win. Anyway skirts are good, studs are there. Looking for 100.00+shipping. Attached Images KIMG0302.JPG (2.06 MB, 2 views)

KIMG0302.JPG (2.06 MB, 2 views)
KIMG0303.JPG (2.20 MB, 3 views)

