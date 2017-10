Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS 750 Conversion pipe #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 806 PJS 750 Conversion pipe OK took a PJS 750 wrap around pipe and sectioned 1" from the stinger. Also removed the lord mount, it will fit in a JS hull the way it is, a true 750 AM pipe. You just have to pad the motor mounts below it with plastic pads to avoid abrasion to pipe. I was dumping a lot of water into this pipe at the top and getting awesome low end. 265.00+ shipping. Attached Images KIMG0299.JPG (1.49 MB, 12 views) Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 02:08 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

