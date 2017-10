Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Winter PWC storage with Heat trace cable in Cold weather environment #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location NJ Posts 4 Winter PWC storage with Heat trace cable in Cold weather environment Has anyone ever stored there Yamaha PWC outside during the winter in the northeast and placed an electric heat trace cable in the engine compartment to prevent any possible freeze up?

Please advise as this is my first winter with a yamaha FX PWC #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 202 Re: Winter PWC storage with Heat trace cable in Cold weather environment Seems like it would be a big risk of setting fire to the PWC. At least try something designed somewhat for the job, like a bilge heated for a bigger boat. Xtreme makes the smallest one I've ever seen.

Probably be cheaper to learn how to drain everything.

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX BillCurrent ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

My JS550 build . - SOLD Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules