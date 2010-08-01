pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:11 PM #1
    andrewgarciasr
    Winter PWC storage with Heat trace cable in Cold weather environment

    Has anyone ever stored there Yamaha PWC outside during the winter in the northeast and placed an electric heat trace cable in the engine compartment to prevent any possible freeze up?
    Please advise as this is my first winter with a yamaha FX PWC
  Today, 12:25 AM #2
    AirJunky
    Re: Winter PWC storage with Heat trace cable in Cold weather environment

    Seems like it would be a big risk of setting fire to the PWC. At least try something designed somewhat for the job, like a bilge heated for a bigger boat. Xtreme makes the smallest one I've ever seen.
    Probably be cheaper to learn how to drain everything.
    Bill

    Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX
