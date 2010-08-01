|
PWCToday Regular
Gen 1 x2 to SXR tunnel and shoe conversion
I give up, I cant find anyone local to do this for me except a shop that wants 15hrs labor @ 120per hr. Im not comfortable having my first go at glassing be on something this involved and important.
RAD Dudes x2 to SXR tunnel swap and a SXR Shoe.
I fully understand Im not gona get anywhere close to retail, but please have a general idea about what these cost so I'm not flooded with the standard, "I'll give yuh a hundred bucks fur it" pm's please.
