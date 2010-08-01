I have a Dg waterbox that fits earlier XP and other 2 seater models. Had it on a '92 GTS 580 with a longer exhaust hose as well. Good condition, has some glue or something on the bottom side. Sounds great without being too loud and obnoxious. Hard to find these, I just dont see myself using it again any time soon.
PM me for more info.

$95 shipped in the US 48. Paypal, M.O., or cash in person.

dg.jpgdg2.jpgdg3.jpgdg7.jpgdg5.jpgdg6.jpg