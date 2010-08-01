|
|
-
Frequent Poster
DG Tri Oval waterbox
I have a Dg waterbox that fits earlier XP and other 2 seater models. Had it on a '92 GTS 580 with a longer exhaust hose as well. Good condition, has some glue or something on the bottom side. Sounds great without being too loud and obnoxious. Hard to find these, I just dont see myself using it again any time soon.
PM me for more info.
$95 shipped in the US 48. Paypal, M.O., or cash in person.
dg.jpgdg2.jpgdg3.jpgdg7.jpgdg5.jpgdg6.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules