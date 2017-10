Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 1100 Judge / Trip Waterbox, for SXR 1100 Conversions #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 35 Posts 3,809 WTB 1100 Judge / Trip Waterbox, for SXR 1100 Conversions Looking for a Judge / Trip style 1100 conversion rear waterbox. I would prefer one with baffles. Let me know if you've got one.



Also I'm not looking for any sort of front waterbox at this time. If and when the time comes, I've got a front box I can mod myself. Last edited by theVetteman3; Today at 10:23 AM . 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller 800, Rhaas 750 pump conv. [56.3mph gps]

2009 1100 SJ: Kawi 1100

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, Worx 228 intake [45.6mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 830cc Superstock, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 3DR hull mods [FOR SALE]



