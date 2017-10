Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Question about intake mani #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2011 Location Omaha Posts 176 Question about intake mani I have a 750 intake mani duel Keihin carbs with the 12 stud holes. I want to run a single Mikuni 44. The only intakes I can find are with 10 stud holes. Can I run that? Either way I will post a thread in WTB section looking for one, just didn't know what to ask for. Thanks for your help.



You'll never find a 12 stud single intake, the intake tract is in the way. To use a single intake on a big pin motor you'll need to remove the center two studs.



