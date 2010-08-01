|
|
-
js440 flywheel/timing question
I have to replace the crank and flywheel due to them being chewed up. My question is does it matter which flywheel I use in terms of the timing marks, my current flywheel is 21 degree. If i fit a 28 degree flywheel what does this do to the timing, or is the timing solely determined by the position of the stator
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules