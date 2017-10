Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo XPL UMI Stearing System #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 346 Seadoo XPL UMI Stearing System This is an authentic steering system by UMI. (Handle bars not included.)



Excellent condition 9/10

$650 shipped to US



Iíll add the bars and billet aluminum RXX thumb throttle for $125.



Very rare to find in this condition!





















