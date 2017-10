Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 951cc 91mm Top End #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 346 Seadoo 951cc 91mm Top End For sale a good clean top end. This is a 91mm big bore decked 1mm. I used on backup motor for testing only. So very low hours. Uses base spacer gasket; I will include new one. Great low cost power upgrade over stock.



Pistons are Wiseco with Swaintech thermal barrier coating. Wrist pins, bearings, circlips included.



Condition 7/10



$425 shipped to US















