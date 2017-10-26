Hot Tach III w/accessories for sale.
Includes temp probes, compression fittings. Push button to toggle display and wiring harnesses. The wiring harness has connectors that will plug right into Seadoo XPL harness. Will wire up to other skis no problem. Three temp inputs allow up to 3 display temps plus RPM. Full record features with playback.
This gauge is mint 10/10 condition. Like new. with original box.
Why Exhaust Gas Technology quit making these I dont know. They are awesome!
$675 shipped to US