Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hot Tach 3 for sale mint WOW! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 346 Hot Tach 3 for sale mint WOW! Hot Tach III w/accessories for sale.



Includes temp probes, compression fittings. Push button to toggle display and wiring harnesses. The wiring harness has connectors that will plug right into Seadoo XPL harness. Will wire up to other skis no problem. Three temp inputs allow up to 3 display temps plus RPM. Full record features with playback.



This gauge is mint 10/10 condition. Like new. with original box.





Why Exhaust Gas Technology quit making these I dont know. They are awesome!



$675 shipped to US



















Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules