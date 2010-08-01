Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB R&D Intake manifold for dual carbs #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2011 Location seattle Age 46 Posts 202 WTB R&D Intake manifold for dual carbs Looking for a dual carb manifold for 44's, can be with or without speedplate going on a 750 Smallpin, thanks Jason. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Miami Beach Posts 1,160 Re: WTB R&D Intake manifold for dual carbs I have both options. Shoot me a pm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules