  Today, 07:15 PM #1
    super
    super is offline
    Frequent Poster super's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    seattle
    Age
    46
    Posts
    202

    WTB R&D Intake manifold for dual carbs

    Looking for a dual carb manifold for 44's, can be with or without speedplate going on a 750 Smallpin, thanks Jason.
  Today, 09:33 PM #2
    madd_dips
    madd_dips is offline
    Resident Guru madd_dips's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,160

    Re: WTB R&D Intake manifold for dual carbs

    I have both options. Shoot me a pm.
