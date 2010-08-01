|
WTB R&D Intake manifold for dual carbs
Looking for a dual carb manifold for 44's, can be with or without speedplate going on a 750 Smallpin, thanks Jason.
Re: WTB R&D Intake manifold for dual carbs
I have both options. Shoot me a pm.
