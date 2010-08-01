pxctoday

  Today, 07:05 PM #1
    roush611
    roush611 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    31
    Posts
    14

    WTB: X2 aftermarket handlebars

    Renthal, pro taper etc... let me know what you have.
  Today, 07:31 PM #2
    jvm294
    jvm294 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    Rialto
    Posts
    71

    Re: WTB: X2 aftermarket handlebars

    i have a rp3 handle bar setup 30 shipped
  Today, 07:48 PM #3
    roush611
    roush611 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    31
    Posts
    14

    Re: WTB: X2 aftermarket handlebars

    Quote Originally Posted by jvm294 View Post
    i have a rp3 handle bar setup 30 shipped
    Do you have more info? I don't know what the rp3 is... excuse the ignorance
  Today, 09:38 PM #4
    roush611
    roush611 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    31
    Posts
    14

    Re: WTB: X2 aftermarket handlebars

    Let me rephrase that... I don't know what the rp3 handlebar looks like...
