Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Skat 15.5 for Kawasaki 650 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2003 Location North Florida Age 47 Posts 3,298 Skat 15.5 for Kawasaki 650 I ran this in my stock X2. Other than a tiny nick on the leading edge on one of the blades it is in great shape. Does not effect performance at all. Includes a new OEM nose cone. $125 shipped CONUS.



No able to upload pics so pm and I can text them to you. '08 Superjet

'94 WB1

'95 X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) roush611 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules