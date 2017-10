Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pro 785 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2006 Location Rochester, NY Age 43 Posts 44 Pro 785 1997 Pre Production Pro785.

The boat is perfect and flawless. Runs 62mph at 7920

3.8 hours

Light weight hull

Carbon Fiber Hood

UMI upright steering

Umi throttle lever

Hot Seat sponsons

Hot Seat quick start

Hot Seat Gas Valves

Watcon drop nozzle

Watcon auto trim

Watcon custom exhaust

Jet Pro Pipes

Jet trim custom seat

Skat trak 6 vane pump

Impros 10.5-16.5

Ada head

44mm rifle bore carbs

$3500.00

PM with any questions.



side.jpgfront.jpggasvalves.jpgIMG_02191.jpgtach.jpgrear.jpg

