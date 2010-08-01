|
|
-
sp #20 cylinders
Looking for #20 sp 750 cylinders. Let me know what you have.
-
Re: sp #20 cylinders
i have a few cylinders one has 22 on it and can't fine numbers on the others
-
Re: sp #20 cylinders
they say the ones with no numbers are 20's. standard bore's?
-
Re: sp #20 cylinders
i think so, i have not checked yet, 2 have the letter B stamped on them and one has A
-
Re: sp #20 cylinders
I am not sure what the letters mean though. Let me know on the bore size. Looking for one close to standard as possible.
-
Re: sp #20 cylinders
this might help:
Capture.PNG
Dont know if you'll tell a difference between a 20 vs 22. get the exhaust ports matched up to the mani and its gonna rip either way!
