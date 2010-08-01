pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:28 PM #1
    J_shamper
    sp #20 cylinders

    Looking for #20 sp 750 cylinders. Let me know what you have.
  2. Yesterday, 10:41 PM #2
    SBrider
    Re: sp #20 cylinders

    i have a few cylinders one has 22 on it and can't fine numbers on the others
  3. Yesterday, 10:51 PM #3
    J_shamper
    Re: sp #20 cylinders

    they say the ones with no numbers are 20's. standard bore's?
  4. Yesterday, 10:54 PM #4
    SBrider
    Re: sp #20 cylinders

    i think so, i have not checked yet, 2 have the letter B stamped on them and one has A
  5. Yesterday, 11:03 PM #5
    J_shamper
    Re: sp #20 cylinders

    I am not sure what the letters mean though. Let me know on the bore size. Looking for one close to standard as possible.
  6. Yesterday, 11:55 PM #6
    scottw090
    Re: sp #20 cylinders

    this might help:

    Capture.PNG

    Dont know if you'll tell a difference between a 20 vs 22. get the exhaust ports matched up to the mani and its gonna rip either way!
