Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: sp #20 cylinders #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location IL Age 32 Posts 144 sp #20 cylinders Looking for #20 sp 750 cylinders. Let me know what you have. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,290 Blog Entries 1 Re: sp #20 cylinders i have a few cylinders one has 22 on it and can't fine numbers on the others #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location IL Age 32 Posts 144 Re: sp #20 cylinders they say the ones with no numbers are 20's. standard bore's? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,290 Blog Entries 1 Re: sp #20 cylinders i think so, i have not checked yet, 2 have the letter B stamped on them and one has A #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location IL Age 32 Posts 144 Re: sp #20 cylinders I am not sure what the letters mean though. Let me know on the bore size. Looking for one close to standard as possible. #6 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 352 Re: sp #20 cylinders this might help:



Capture.PNG



Dont know if you'll tell a difference between a 20 vs 22. get the exhaust ports matched up to the mani and its gonna rip either way!



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



