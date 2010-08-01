Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: solas intake grate sj and blaster #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,290 Blog Entries 1 solas intake grate sj and blaster new in box solas double scoop grate, fits superjet and blaster, i tried matching the part number but doesn't come up, it fit on my blaster so it should fit all pre 08 sj and all blasters 1 and 2 130 plus shipping or trade foe a low pitch 155 prop yamaha

photo-268.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules