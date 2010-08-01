Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Gun Barrel City, TX Age 50 Posts 40 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's So I was out jumping some really big waves yesterday and the thing was running great! I went to ride today on smooth water and I noticed that the RPM's were in the 6300's and the free GPS app (Speed Box) was only showing 47 mph tops.



I recently rebuilt the carbs and have a newly rebuilt engine. It's not hesitating off the start and the engine seems to be running smoothly.



Any suggestions on what I might check?



Casey #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,164 Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's Are the rave valves stuck? Also try riding with the seat off and look for water spraying from somewhere (water regulator on the waterbox and headpipe to exhaust mani gasket are common places)or exhaust smoke in the hull. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Gun Barrel City, TX Age 50 Posts 40 Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's How do you tell if they are stuck? Sheesh, I only have 15 hours on this newly rebuilt engine. I know that they were shaved down on the rebuild. I will also check the other things you mentioned #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,164 Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's They should not be stuck at 15 hrs even if you were running cheap oil and too much of it. To check push the wire retaining clip back off the black rave cap with your thumbs and be carful not to drop the spring underneath. Then you can grab the circle part(bellows over a rave piston) and slide in and out, or at least you should be able to. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Gun Barrel City, TX Age 50 Posts 40 Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's Thanks, Matt! I will check them tomorrow just to make sure they are not stuck. I only run Seadoo Synthetic. Just curious...what would cause smoke in the hull?



Also, what RPM's should I be getting with this engine on WOT? It is the high-performance rebuild from Seadoo Engine Shop. #6 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 651 Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's Smoke in the hull would mean an exhaust leak. Check and tighten all the exhaust joints and hoses. Exhaust leaks result in a drop in performance. #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Gun Barrel City, TX Age 50 Posts 40 Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's Thanks, JC! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Case1 Posting Permissions

post replies You may not post attachments

