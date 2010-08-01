|
96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's
So I was out jumping some really big waves yesterday and the thing was running great! I went to ride today on smooth water and I noticed that the RPM's were in the 6300's and the free GPS app (Speed Box) was only showing 47 mph tops.
I recently rebuilt the carbs and have a newly rebuilt engine. It's not hesitating off the start and the engine seems to be running smoothly.
Any suggestions on what I might check?
Casey
Are the rave valves stuck? Also try riding with the seat off and look for water spraying from somewhere (water regulator on the waterbox and headpipe to exhaust mani gasket are common places)or exhaust smoke in the hull.
How do you tell if they are stuck? Sheesh, I only have 15 hours on this newly rebuilt engine. I know that they were shaved down on the rebuild. I will also check the other things you mentioned
They should not be stuck at 15 hrs even if you were running cheap oil and too much of it. To check push the wire retaining clip back off the black rave cap with your thumbs and be carful not to drop the spring underneath. Then you can grab the circle part(bellows over a rave piston) and slide in and out, or at least you should be able to.
Thanks, Matt! I will check them tomorrow just to make sure they are not stuck. I only run Seadoo Synthetic. Just curious...what would cause smoke in the hull?
Also, what RPM's should I be getting with this engine on WOT? It is the high-performance rebuild from Seadoo Engine Shop.
Smoke in the hull would mean an exhaust leak. Check and tighten all the exhaust joints and hoses. Exhaust leaks result in a drop in performance.
