pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 08:26 PM #1
    Case1
    Case1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Gun Barrel City, TX
    Age
    50
    Posts
    40

    96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's

    So I was out jumping some really big waves yesterday and the thing was running great! I went to ride today on smooth water and I noticed that the RPM's were in the 6300's and the free GPS app (Speed Box) was only showing 47 mph tops.

    I recently rebuilt the carbs and have a newly rebuilt engine. It's not hesitating off the start and the engine seems to be running smoothly.

    Any suggestions on what I might check?

    Casey
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:46 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,164

    Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's

    Are the rave valves stuck? Also try riding with the seat off and look for water spraying from somewhere (water regulator on the waterbox and headpipe to exhaust mani gasket are common places)or exhaust smoke in the hull.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:55 PM #3
    Case1
    Case1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Gun Barrel City, TX
    Age
    50
    Posts
    40

    Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's

    How do you tell if they are stuck? Sheesh, I only have 15 hours on this newly rebuilt engine. I know that they were shaved down on the rebuild. I will also check the other things you mentioned
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:37 PM #4
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,164

    Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's

    They should not be stuck at 15 hrs even if you were running cheap oil and too much of it. To check push the wire retaining clip back off the black rave cap with your thumbs and be carful not to drop the spring underneath. Then you can grab the circle part(bellows over a rave piston) and slide in and out, or at least you should be able to.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:03 PM #5
    Case1
    Case1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Gun Barrel City, TX
    Age
    50
    Posts
    40

    Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's

    Thanks, Matt! I will check them tomorrow just to make sure they are not stuck. I only run Seadoo Synthetic. Just curious...what would cause smoke in the hull?

    Also, what RPM's should I be getting with this engine on WOT? It is the high-performance rebuild from Seadoo Engine Shop.
    Last edited by Case1; Today at 10:05 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:19 PM #6
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    I dream skis JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    651

    Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's

    Smoke in the hull would mean an exhaust leak. Check and tighten all the exhaust joints and hoses. Exhaust leaks result in a drop in performance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:37 PM #7
    Case1
    Case1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Gun Barrel City, TX
    Age
    50
    Posts
    40

    Re: 96 XP WOT only 6350 RPM's

    Thanks, JC!
    Last edited by Case1; Today at 10:37 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Case1

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 