Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Q8 driveshaft kawi driveline #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2008 Location winsted,ct....northwest corner... Age 30 Posts 365 Q8 driveshaft kawi driveline Q8 driveshaft .full stainless with billet coupler. Had made bc didn't like billet adapter Malone makes. Used 2 years, skis long gone now. Just taking up space $175 shipped





