Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawi 750sx Coffman 3 piece pipe and silencer... what's it worth? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 280 Kawi 750sx Coffman 3 piece pipe and silencer... what's it worth? I've got a 3 piece pipe and silencer... I got it with a bundle purchase, I plan on running the factory pipe that's already in my ski. Anyone got a ballpark price or any info on it? 1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 280 Re: Kawi 750sx Coffman 3 piece pipe and silencer... what's it worth? IMG_6776.JPG



Once it's clean and polished it'll look awesome 1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules