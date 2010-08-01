Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr carbs on 750 small pin..... Needs some jetting help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 79 Sxr carbs on 750 small pin..... Needs some jetting help So I have a sxr 800 I just picked up with a blown motor. Mostly due to financial restraints I put a 750 small pin in there. I have it all back together now and it runs like crap so I assume I need to rejet. The ski is bone stock 2007 and I think the numbers on the jets were 132.5 for high and 72.5 for low unless I read them wrong. With no choke it rumbles rough, with choke on it dies so pretty sure I'm rich....

Anyone know what size jets I should get?

Also after you put in new jets do you have to turn theadjusters to fine tune?

Should I just turn the adjusters to tune it with the same jets?



I've never rejetted a carb before so any help is much appreciated.



Thanks #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Canada Posts 79 Re: Sxr carbs on 750 small pin..... Needs some jetting help OK so I am looking through my manuals and the sxi has the same carb (I think) but the jetting is 67.5 for low which makes sense because it is lower, but the high speed is 147.5 which is higher..... I am thinking since it's a 750 engine and the carbs are the same sbn 40-38 that I should go with the sxi jetting...It seems weird that the high speed is so much higher though, can someone confirm if I'm on the right track before I go and order new jets????



