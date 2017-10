Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 Impellers Skat and Impros #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 791 750 Impellers Skat and Impros Skat 13/18 KE-SC-S and Impros Hooker 10/16. The hooker is mint not one single nick on it. The Skat has a couple small nicks and looks like someone's pump ring swelled and caused some edge damage. It is still tight though. The Hooker is 210.00 and Skat 100.00 shipped to you. Attached Images KIMG0290.JPG (1.78 MB, 2 views)

KIMG0290.JPG (1.78 MB, 2 views) KIMG0289.JPG (1.95 MB, 2 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 29 Posts 1,716 Re: 750 Impellers Skat and Impros You mean Solas, not Skat. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

