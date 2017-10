Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 750 BP #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2013 Location San Angelo, Texas Age 47 Posts 641 Blog Entries 1 Kawasaki 750 BP https://www.blowsion.com/advent-prog...n-kawasaki-sxr

Does anyone know if this will work on SXI/SXR Ebox with a 750 BP

Thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 29 Posts 1,716 Re: Kawasaki 750 BP That depends on what model it is. I would guess that it is the one that is for 04+ SXRs. It will work on a 750 with the rest of the SXR electronics. The other model is for 750s and 03 SXR and will work 750 electronics. Best to ask Blowsion which one it is. The pic looks like 03SXR/750 version but I dont think that one has been made for some time and I am not aware of one that works with all SXRs like their description states. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

