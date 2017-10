Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ryski x2 surf brace #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2012 Location fountain hills az Age 32 Posts 700 Ryski x2 surf brace Looking to let go of a surf brace I had made by ryski for a custom x2 build I was doing no longer need it looking for 140 shipped obo for it new NVR mounted comes with all hardware 20171024_082211.jpg '86 Kawasaki x2- still deciding what to do with it

'88 Kawasaki x2 - waiting to become epic

'94 Kawasaki 550sx-750 conversion

'94 Kawasaki 750ss - pile of $h*t at the moment

