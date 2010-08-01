IMG_0499.JPGIMG_0468.JPGIMG_0472.JPG'96 Seadoo Hx. Looks good and runs great. Freshwater jetski. Both jetskis are NC registered and titled.
'95 Polaris Hurricane 700. Runs very good. Has sun fading on front plastics but the engine compartment is very clean. Fresh water jetski.
'95 Hustler dual trailer. Has some surface rust but the trailer is solid. It has new lights. No title for the trailer.
Selling as a package for $2200. Cash only. Located in NC
Here's my ad on Craigslist with more details
https://winstonsalem.craigslist.org/...332985309.html