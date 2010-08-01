pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:18 PM #1
    Mully74
    Mully74 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Mully74's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Winston Salem, NC
    Age
    43
    Posts
    44

    '95 Polaris Hurricane + '96 Seadoo Hx + trailer $2200

    '95 Polaris Hurricane 700. Runs very good. Has sun fading on front plastics but the engine compartment is very clean. Fresh water jetski.

    '96 Seadoo Hx. Looks good and runs great. Freshwater jetski. Both jetskis are NC registered and titled.

    '95 Hustler dual trailer. Has some surface rust but the trailer is solid. It has new lights. No title for the trailer.

    Selling as a package for $2200. Cash only. Located in NC

    Here's my ad on Craigslist with more details

    https://winstonsalem.craigslist.org/...332985309.html
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 