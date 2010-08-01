pxctoday

  Today, 11:09 AM #1
    artie442
    1991 js550c newbie looking for parts

    hi.
    Newbie, I have a 1991 kawasaki js550c. I need all 4 motor mounts. I see alot on line,but none looking like the what is left of the 4 destroyed ones i have.
    I believe the original part numbers weer 92160A and 92160, i would need 2 of each.
    i am also looking for a jet drive, as the bearings are pretty locked up, not sure if its worth the effort trying to replace. Also need the usual, shim kit, exhaust gaskets etc...
    Seems most parts are easy to get, but the mounts and the jet drive are throwing me a bit.
    Any help would be appreciated.

    is this machine also considered a 550sx? there are no graphics on the hull. its just plain old white.

    thanks.
  Today, 12:27 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: 1991 js550c newbie looking for parts

    Any of the 440/550 mounts will work but you'll need both pieces of the pre 90 model motor mounts to work in your ski.
  Today, 12:52 PM #3
    bandit88
    Re: 1991 js550c newbie looking for parts

    I would just replace the bearings in the pump, its a pretty easy job and SX pumps are fairly hard to come by. And yes, any 550 1990 and up is a SX and any SX 1991 and up has the same motor as yours assuming it is original. Gaskets and shims you should be able to still get OEM or order replacements for SBT, WSM, or Cometic.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 