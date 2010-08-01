hi.
Newbie, I have a 1991 kawasaki js550c. I need all 4 motor mounts. I see alot on line,but none looking like the what is left of the 4 destroyed ones i have.
I believe the original part numbers weer 92160A and 92160, i would need 2 of each.
i am also looking for a jet drive, as the bearings are pretty locked up, not sure if its worth the effort trying to replace. Also need the usual, shim kit, exhaust gaskets etc...
Seems most parts are easy to get, but the mounts and the jet drive are throwing me a bit.
Any help would be appreciated.
is this machine also considered a 550sx? there are no graphics on the hull. its just plain old white.
thanks.