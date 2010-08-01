pxctoday

    NC: 05 ultra 150 low hours

    NO ISSUES

    Good Turf
    carbs just cleaned
    Flush kit
    approx 90 hours
    everything is 100 percent in working condition.
    TRAILER NOT INCLUDED


    This ski was in NY for most of its life and has only been in salt water 3 times since I have moved here. I was very thorough in flushing it and cleaning it after. I am more into the stand up world and this ski was not used much unless close friends came to to town other wise it was garage kepted. looking to get 2500 paperwork in hand. TRAILER NOT INCLUDED. its my stand up hauler.

    8456163536

    IMG_2726.JPGIMG_2728.JPGIMG_2718.JPGIMG_2724.JPGIMG_2722.JPG


    8456163536
    08 sxr ,bored nozzel, wet wolf freestyle cone, rideplate with d cut , solas dynafly
    05 Ultra 150
    92 750 x2
