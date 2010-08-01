Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NC: 05 ultra 150 low hours #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location newburgh Posts 360 NC: 05 ultra 150 low hours NO ISSUES



Good Turf

carbs just cleaned

Flush kit

approx 90 hours

everything is 100 percent in working condition.

TRAILER NOT INCLUDED





This ski was in NY for most of its life and has only been in salt water 3 times since I have moved here. I was very thorough in flushing it and cleaning it after. I am more into the stand up world and this ski was not used much unless close friends came to to town other wise it was garage kepted. looking to get 2500 paperwork in hand. TRAILER NOT INCLUDED. its my stand up hauler.



8456163536



IMG_2726.JPGIMG_2728.JPGIMG_2718.JPGIMG_2724.JPGIMG_2722.JPG





8456163536 Last edited by jetpump21; Today at 10:47 AM .

05 Ultra 150

92 750 x2

08 sxr ,bored nozzel, wet wolf freestyle cone, rideplate with d cut , solas dynafly05 Ultra 15092 750 x2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules