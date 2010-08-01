NO ISSUES
Good Turf
carbs just cleaned
Flush kit
approx 90 hours
everything is 100 percent in working condition.
TRAILER NOT INCLUDED
This ski was in NY for most of its life and has only been in salt water 3 times since I have moved here. I was very thorough in flushing it and cleaning it after. I am more into the stand up world and this ski was not used much unless close friends came to to town other wise it was garage kepted. looking to get 2500 paperwork in hand. TRAILER NOT INCLUDED. its my stand up hauler.
8456163536
IMG_2726.JPGIMG_2728.JPGIMG_2718.JPGIMG_2724.JPGIMG_2722.JPG
