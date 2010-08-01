|
White smoke, please help.
Good morning all.
I've recently got to my self 2002 Yamaha XLT800.
i saw tons of videos, that when you start the wave-runner on lend even without connect to water, its ok to do it for 10/20/30 sec.
When i starting my ski, after 5,6 second white smoke start coming out from the back area.
Is that "ok"? Or should i bee concern?
( oil level good, the ski starts with no effort, all sounds good, just the smoke throwing me off.)
Thank you very much.
Im new to all water toys .
Sorry if i spelled something wrong.
Max.
