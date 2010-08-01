pxctoday

  Today, 08:10 AM
    Maxplumber
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Lake Zurich Illinois
    White smoke, please help.

    Good morning all.
    I've recently got to my self 2002 Yamaha XLT800.
    i saw tons of videos, that when you start the wave-runner on lend even without connect to water, its ok to do it for 10/20/30 sec.
    When i starting my ski, after 5,6 second white smoke start coming out from the back area.
    Is that "ok"? Or should i bee concern?
    ( oil level good, the ski starts with no effort, all sounds good, just the smoke throwing me off.)
    Thank you very much.
    Im new to all water toys .
    Sorry if i spelled something wrong.
    Max.
    Last edited by Maxplumber; Today at 08:25 AM. Reason: Misspelling.
