Good morning all.

I've recently got to my self 2002 Yamaha XLT800.

i saw tons of videos, that when you start the wave-runner on lend even without connect to water, its ok to do it for 10/20/30 sec.

When i starting my ski, after 5,6 second white smoke start coming out from the back area.

Is that "ok"? Or should i bee concern?

( oil level good, the ski starts with no effort, all sounds good, just the smoke throwing me off.)

Thank you very much.

Im new to all water toys .

Sorry if i spelled something wrong.

