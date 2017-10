Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 fx sho needs sprag clutch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location United States Age 55 Posts 23 2008 fx sho needs sprag clutch Dealer wants $1500 just for new clutch. Looking to service myself. I see lots of aftermarket parts anywhere from $500 and up. Ski has about 215 hrs on it so not looking to sink a whole lot more money in it. Any suggestions on using these cheap parts. Any good videos on how to replace the clutch. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules