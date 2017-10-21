pxctoday

  Today, 07:43 PM
    badinllakenc
    May 2017
    Badin lake nc
    48
    29

    Kawasaki sxi 750, clean trade for sn superjet.

    1996 kawasaki sxi 750, has coffman pipe,R&D scoop grate, OP ride plate, bilg pump clean runs great $2800 or trade for sn superjet in NC, 336-964-692820171021_140441.jpg20171021_140441.jpg
    Last edited by badinllakenc; Today at 07:49 PM.
