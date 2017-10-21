Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki sxi 750, clean trade for sn superjet. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Badin lake nc Age 48 Posts 29 Kawasaki sxi 750, clean trade for sn superjet. 1996 kawasaki sxi 750, has coffman pipe,R&D scoop grate, OP ride plate, bilg pump clean runs great $2800 or trade for sn superjet in NC, 336-964-692820171021_140441.jpg20171021_140441.jpg Last edited by badinllakenc; Today at 07:49 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules