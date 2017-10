Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Impeller Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 31 Posts 10 Impeller Help Iím trying to decide on an impeller for my 93í x2. The two I have been bouncing back and forth on are a Skat trak 55 and a Solas 13/18. The ski is completely stock at the moment, but in due time will have head, pipe and carb. Iím struggling to find a definitive answer on which is the best choice. The ski will be used in the CA Delta and lakes and Iím looking for a happy medium of bottom end and top end performance. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,191 Re: Impeller Help Skat 9/17 Standard was great on my 650 X2 with modded stock pipe, 44 SBN Carb -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 29 Posts 1,713 Re: Impeller Help Are you planning on buying one new? If so I would look at a Skat 8/16 or 9/17 depending on your mods. If you already have the two you mentioned, I would probably go with the Skat or have it re pitched to a variable pitch

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

-90 TS650 #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 31 Posts 10 Re: Impeller Help I am looking to purchase currently. Those are the two that I have found locally. I will keep looking for a 9/17 #5 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 29 Posts 1,713 Re: Impeller Help What mods do you have, in most cases I have preferred the 8/16 over a 9/17 on 650s. I would recommend ordering from impros. They make sure the pitch and balance is in spec before shipping it to you.

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

-90 TS650 #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 31 Posts 10 Re: Impeller Help Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by What mods do you have, in most cases I have preferred the 8/16 over a 9/17 on 650s. I would recommend ordering from impros. They make sure the pitch and balance is in spec before shipping it to you. #7 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 29 Posts 1,713 Re: Impeller Help Get a 8/16. Will be good for stock and those mods. I would not run a 9/17 on a 650 until it has some porting.

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

