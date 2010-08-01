Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Junk challenger again #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 29 Posts 33 Junk challenger again Rebuilt 787 engine. Started up first few heat cycles, ran mint.



Took to water today, cavitating bad, whatever, new wear ring ill put in. Now the engine is back firing and hard as hell to start. Took off carbs and RV cover, rechecked timing. Set at 147 degrees with the 159 degree RV. WTF is going on????



Start engine, coughs, then you gatta hit starter again. Will fire for sec then shut off. SOmetimes backfires.

Man, i feel dumb.

Plugs were shot, new plugs she fired right up.



