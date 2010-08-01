pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:58 PM #1
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    29
    Posts
    33

    Junk challenger again

    Rebuilt 787 engine. Started up first few heat cycles, ran mint.

    Took to water today, cavitating bad, whatever, new wear ring ill put in. Now the engine is back firing and hard as hell to start. Took off carbs and RV cover, rechecked timing. Set at 147 degrees with the 159 degree RV. WTF is going on????

    Start engine, coughs, then you gatta hit starter again. Will fire for sec then shut off. SOmetimes backfires.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:07 PM #2
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    29
    Posts
    33

    Re: Junk challenger again

    Man, i feel dumb.

    Plugs were shot, new plugs she fired right up.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 