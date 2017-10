Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo HX UMI Steering #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 36 Posts 10 Seadoo HX UMI Steering Anyone on here interested in Seadoo HX UMI clone by jrod928 (Jackson Jay Rod)? $630 shipped. I'm trying to get two of them for myself and need three total for him to produce.



Thanks,

Robert



22730094_10155820142383756_1584711968979485643_n.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules