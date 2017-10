Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Any metallurgists? #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location S.nh Posts 769 Blog Entries 1 Any metallurgists? So Iím going to buy some head studs for my 1100, Kawasaki wants like 8 bucks a piece so Iím going to amazon or grainger. Stainless or regular steel? Aluminum cylinder... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location Charlotte, NC Age 30 Posts 3,535 Re: Any metallurgists? Im sure you could just find someone on this board that will send you a handful for very cheap. I used to have tons of head studs, but not any longer....cleaned up the shop. #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 29 Posts 1,710 Re: Any metallurgists? Ive seen cheap ones stretch and cause head gasket failures. I would use OEM or ARP. Not cheap, but cheaper than problems. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

For watercraft applications, it's best to always shoot for stainless because they wont rust. The problem is regular steel is used for a reason, not only is it way cheaper, but alloy steel is much stronger than the most common 300 series / 18-8 grade of stainless steel. Torque values will go down if the strength of the stud or nut goes down. I'd be leery of using something that wasn't the proper strength for the head studs. For intake manifolds, I have used 18-8/ 300 series before with no issues.



Simple answer, I'd try and find a oem set. I believe those are plated. Not sure how common plated studs are, but they will absolutely be better than the black oxide coated alloy steel ones. And for your reference, if cost is no object, high strength, heat and corrosion resistant stainless steel hardware, made out of A286, would be a great option. That's a fastener material that's pretty standard in aerospace for these reasons.

2009 SJ MINT: KP steering adaptor, bars, Worx 228 intake [45.6mph gps]

2009 SJ: rebuild in process

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





