pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:43 AM #1
    Dysinger
    Dysinger is offline
    PWCToday Regular Dysinger's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    48
    Posts
    87

    Seadoo X4 For Sale - Factory Pipe, Novi carbs, UMI steering

    I have a nice X4 for sale, few details:

    · UMI billet steering and bars
    · Carbon hood
    · Fischetti hump seat
    · Hydro Turf matts
    · Beach House sponsons
    · Working electric trim
    · R&D trim tabs
    · Fresh top end (<5 hours)
    · Factory Spec 1 pipe w/ECWI
    · Novi 44 B booster carbs / with Fischetti Rail
    o External high volume Mikuni fuel pump
    o Novi Billet manifold  spigot mount
    · Novi Billet head  180 cranking PSI
    · `97 XP White water box
    · Jet Dynamics intake grate
    · Skat 17/22 SS impeller
    · Super fun Ski!

    Asking $3000, in North Carolina.

    Thanks for Looking!


    2017-10-22 18.12.51.jpg2017-10-22 18.12.28 HDR.jpg2017-10-22 18.12.44.jpg2017-10-22 18.12.59.jpg2017-10-22 18.12.34.jpg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:54 AM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,161

    Re: Seadoo X4 For Sale - Factory Pipe, Novi carbs, UMI steering

    Very nice!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 