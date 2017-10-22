Seadoo X4 For Sale - Factory Pipe, Novi carbs, UMI steering
I have a nice X4 for sale, few details:
· UMI billet steering and bars
· Carbon hood
· Fischetti hump seat
· Hydro Turf matts
· Beach House sponsons
· Working electric trim
· R&D trim tabs
· Fresh top end (<5 hours)
· Factory Spec 1 pipe w/ECWI
· Novi 44 B booster carbs / with Fischetti Rail
o External high volume Mikuni fuel pump
o Novi Billet manifold spigot mount
· Novi Billet head 180 cranking PSI
· `97 XP White water box
· Jet Dynamics intake grate
· Skat 17/22 SS impeller
· Super fun Ski!