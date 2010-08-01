Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650/750/800 Parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Kaukauna Wisconsin Age 28 Posts 274 Kawasaki 650/750/800 Parts I am parting out my X-2 and below are some of the generic hull parts that can be used on all 650/750/800. All prices are shipped.



Rhaas Motor Mounts - $110



Rhaas Midshaft Housing - $135



Rad Dude's Aluminum Bed Plate - $140 Attached Images IMG_2221.JPG (1.32 MB, 5 views)

IMG_2221.JPG (1.32 MB, 5 views) IMG_2222.JPG (1.31 MB, 3 views)

IMG_2222.JPG (1.31 MB, 3 views) IMG_2220.JPG (1.32 MB, 4 views)

IMG_2220.JPG (1.32 MB, 4 views) IMG_2225.JPG (1.46 MB, 3 views)

IMG_2225.JPG (1.46 MB, 3 views) IMG_2226.JPG (1.32 MB, 3 views)

IMG_2226.JPG (1.32 MB, 3 views) IMG_2228.JPG (1.23 MB, 3 views) No Brain, No Headache Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules