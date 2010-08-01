I am parting out my 800 X-2 and below are the parts. All prices are shipped - if you don't like my price shoot me an offer.
Kawasaki 800 Engine -$2100
Tim Zarnstorff from Z-force racing build the motor and rebuild the crank. The cylinders are ported for a recreation broad power along with the cases. This thing hits from the bottom and doesn't stop pulling to until the limiter. The engine includes a JetSki Unlimited head with pump gas domes installed, I will include race gas domes with the engine. Additionally the engine has an Accel Aluminum Charging flywheel. The engine blew 160psi in each hole from an O-Riley's compression tester - turning this thing by hand I am sure that reading is low. The cylinders still look good as does the pistons. If I had to guess I have 20-30 hours max on this engine. Tim set up the engine for pump gas, but I always ran 40:1 dominator with 1 gallon of race gas to 4 gallons of premium. I had too much money into this engine, so I figure a little extra octane should only help and it smells so nice!
Stock Reed Cages with Carbon Tech Reeds and R&D Reed Stuffers - $110
Angled Intake Spacers - $30
R&D Dual 46mm Speed Plate Intake Manifold - $165
Blowsion Low Profile Tau Centi Air Filters (pair) - $75
Dual 46mm Red Top Carburetors - $380
Complete NYNJA Pipe - $1000
The headpipe is a Kawasaki B-Pipe that all the screws turn, the manifold is a port matched westcoast manifold clearanced for the pipe. Additionally is a Rad Dudes X-2 Adapter pipe (they no longer sell theses - but looking at how it is bent I think it'd help in pretty much every ski).
Complete 2004+ SX-R e-box with Advent Ignition - $500
2004+ SX-R e-box missing start solenoid and 4 pin engine to ebox harness - $250