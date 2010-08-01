Hi Im new to this club and to watercrafts, I pick up this tiger shark 1995 900 for cheap, but parts are missing and lots in pieces so putting it back together and fixing as I go,wanted to know were all the fuel lines go , I know one feeds from tank to pump and 2 from pump to carbs I think , what outlet on pump is the pulse and were is the pulse located on engine also were dose the return from the carbs go gas tank?and dose the oil tank and gas tank have vents that just go no were ?