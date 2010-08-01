Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 tiger shark 900 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Canada Posts 2 1995 tiger shark 900 Hi Im new to this club and to watercrafts, I pick up this tiger shark 1995 900 for cheap, but parts are missing and lots in pieces so putting it back together and fixing as I go,wanted to know were all the fuel lines go , I know one feeds from tank to pump and 2 from pump to carbs I think , what outlet on pump is the pulse and were is the pulse located on engine also were dose the return from the carbs go gas tank?and dose the oil tank and gas tank have vents that just go no were ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

