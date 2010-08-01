|
|
-
1995 tiger shark 900
Hi Im new to this club and to watercrafts, I pick up this tiger shark 1995 900 for cheap, but parts are missing and lots in pieces so putting it back together and fixing as I go,wanted to know were all the fuel lines go , I know one feeds from tank to pump and 2 from pump to carbs I think , what outlet on pump is the pulse and were is the pulse located on engine also were dose the return from the carbs go gas tank?and dose the oil tank and gas tank have vents that just go no were ?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules