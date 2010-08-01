|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
98 Seadoo GTX RFI parting out.
787 RFI has new pistons and rings, news seals on crank. Motor will needs to be broke in. I have all the parts for the his ski. It was complete. PM for pricing give me a zip code for shipping.
