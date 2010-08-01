Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 Seadoo GTX RFI parting out. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location North Dakota Posts 5 98 Seadoo GTX RFI parting out. 787 RFI has new pistons and rings, news seals on crank. Motor will needs to be broke in. I have all the parts for the his ski. It was complete. PM for pricing give me a zip code for shipping.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) seadooracer606 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules