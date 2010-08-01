Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: sx750 issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location New Zealand Posts 2 sx750 issues After some info please guys



I've been given a couple of SX750 pole skis by my bro in law.

They have been sitting for a number of years without being run.

I have managed to get 1 going relatively easily but the other has issues.



I've flushed the fuel tank out and removed the spark plugs. When cranking, it turns easily but the rear cylinder is pumping oil out. As in tons of it. Squirts a fountain if I don't have a rag over the hole.

Got absolutely covered haha

Any tips please to what could be causing this issue?



