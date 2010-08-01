pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 12:48 PM #1
    idt512
    idt512 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Nov 2002
    Location
    CA
    Age
    43
    Posts
    259

    GS GSX custom storage under the seat

    Ive been enjoying my GSX Limited for the past year, but one huge gripe i have about the ski is its lack of accessible storage compartment while sitting on the ski. Every ski ive owned has had at least a little compartment in front of the rider. I had an idea to put a compartment under the seat in the hose vent baffle by eliminating the 5 inch round tube, and cutting out a rectangular hole in the flat section and integrate a tray in there. But my concern is airflow... By doing this would i be choking off the intake air from the engine? If so, maybe ill use a screen material so that air can still pass through? And/or drill several holes on the flat section? Any thoughts ideas suggestions for getting some kind of accessible compartment.

    Love the ski, hate having no compartment!!
    Last edited by idt512; Today at 12:51 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:00 PM #2
    jeatmon
    jeatmon is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    222

    Re: GS GSX custom storage under the seat

    I don't think that would upset air flow. I think it's a good idea.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:12 PM #3
    don37725
    don37725 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,388

    Re: GS GSX custom storage under the seat

    The in and out air vents are as much, if not more so, about venting possible gas fumes - That 5 inch round tube reaches down toward the bottom of the hull which is where gas fumes would settle - Replacing it with netting and drilling holes etc will not vent the bottom of the hull as the original design is meant to do.

    The odds of you having a gas leak and explosion are most likely very small but, if it happens, the negative results could be very serious - do you feel lucky?

    Maybe a handlebar bag? - Here is one example but there are many styles and options to choose from.
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074H6Z4NK?psc=1
    Last edited by don37725; Today at 02:22 PM.

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:42 PM #4
    idt512
    idt512 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Nov 2002
    Location
    CA
    Age
    43
    Posts
    259

    Re: GS GSX custom storage under the seat

    My thought of that tubing was for noise suppression and provide air for the engine. The parts manual calls it "noise cancellation" foam
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. idt512

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 