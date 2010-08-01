Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: GS GSX custom storage under the seat #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 43 Posts 259 GS GSX custom storage under the seat Ive been enjoying my GSX Limited for the past year, but one huge gripe i have about the ski is its lack of accessible storage compartment while sitting on the ski. Every ski ive owned has had at least a little compartment in front of the rider. I had an idea to put a compartment under the seat in the hose vent baffle by eliminating the 5 inch round tube, and cutting out a rectangular hole in the flat section and integrate a tray in there. But my concern is airflow... By doing this would i be choking off the intake air from the engine? If so, maybe ill use a screen material so that air can still pass through? And/or drill several holes on the flat section? Any thoughts ideas suggestions for getting some kind of accessible compartment.



Love the ski, hate having no compartment!! Last edited by idt512; Today at 12:51 PM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location NC Posts 222 Re: GS GSX custom storage under the seat I don't think that would upset air flow. I think it's a good idea. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,388 Re: GS GSX custom storage under the seat The in and out air vents are as much, if not more so, about venting possible gas fumes - That 5 inch round tube reaches down toward the bottom of the hull which is where gas fumes would settle - Replacing it with netting and drilling holes etc will not vent the bottom of the hull as the original design is meant to do.



The odds of you having a gas leak and explosion are most likely very small but, if it happens, the negative results could be very serious - do you feel lucky?



Maybe a handlebar bag? - Here is one example but there are many styles and options to choose from.

My thought of that tubing was for noise suppression and provide air for the engine. The parts manual calls it "noise cancellation" foam

