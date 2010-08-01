Ive been enjoying my GSX Limited for the past year, but one huge gripe i have about the ski is its lack of accessible storage compartment while sitting on the ski. Every ski ive owned has had at least a little compartment in front of the rider. I had an idea to put a compartment under the seat in the hose vent baffle by eliminating the 5 inch round tube, and cutting out a rectangular hole in the flat section and integrate a tray in there. But my concern is airflow... By doing this would i be choking off the intake air from the engine? If so, maybe ill use a screen material so that air can still pass through? And/or drill several holes on the flat section? Any thoughts ideas suggestions for getting some kind of accessible compartment.
Love the ski, hate having no compartment!!