Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Noob with 2007 Yamaha VX Cruiser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Addison Illinois Age 27 Posts 3 Noob with 2007 Yamaha VX Cruiser Hey all, I am from Chicago suburbs with a 2007 Yamaha VX cruiser. Put 40 hours on it this summer and came across this forum which will help me with some of the issues I found while winterizing. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules