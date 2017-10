Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi JS pole on a SN Superjet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 227 Kawi JS pole on a SN Superjet Cant find a good pole for cheap enough. Need one for a SN Superjet.



Has anyone every heard of adapting a JS pole with spring and bracket to the SN? Is it possible? Would it look janky?



Will fit some stuff up later this weekend and report back, and ideas tho? Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1990 650sx (minty fresh)

1993 650 X2 (currently broke as hell)

1990 JS550

