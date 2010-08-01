Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Late 80's WERKS FAZE III custom/restore project #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2010 Location Lake Delavan Posts 96 Late 80's WERKS FAZE III custom/restore project IMG_0423.JPGIMG_0555.JPG53030018789__D8D424DA-B577-4490-8A49-BB0A2436969D.JPGIMG_0426.JPGIMG_0425.JPG



Ok, so I finally found some ambition to start working on this awesome picklefork design jetski. I picked this up about the beginning of summer, because it was different. After doing some research and finding out that they were only so many made during a few years a handful of pictures on the interwebs and only 2 of an actually finished ski (Attached above) I found that these picklefork designs were getting rarer. WERKS MARINE was a FL based company that as far as I know only produced skis for a handful of years the FAZE I-III.



They came with a 430 cuyuna and a brute pump. This one how ever is in the middle of a Kawi 650 conversion. Removing the gas tank from the engine bay to make room for larger motor and changing it to a fuel cell re located under the seat as well as glassing the gas cap off. Custom engine mounting bracket to go from a 430 cuyuna to kawi 650 bolt pattern and a custom length shaft.



Right now, I am going to be spending the next few months maybe more (depending on weather) working on cosmetically bring it back to show quality. I have DA'ed the gel coat on the whole thing to locate and target all the blemishes and dings. Unfortunately though her age she has acquired a lot of dings in the gel coat and they need to be filled accordingly and only few places that need fiberglass. Also, the stress cracks in gel coat this old can be common from use. They will all have to be channeled out and filled, so they do not flex and crack new paint it is going to get.



I don't do to many threads, I will try to keep up with this one. Last edited by Freestyle Dave; Today at 11:54 AM .

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 9 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 8 guests) Freestyle Dave Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules