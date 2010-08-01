Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXi Pro no low end response #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 429 SXi Pro no low end response Hello all,



We have two SXi Pros ('98 and '99) with identical setups. New top ends, factory mod pipes, milled heads and hooker props.



Recently the '98 lost most of it's low end "punch". I know the big pin motors aren't good for low end anyway but compared to the '99 it's really noticeable.



Started about 4 rides ago. Prior to that both skis were virtually identical in power delivery.



I've checked compression on the '98 and it's right where it was on both cylinders after the new top end. I swapped the electrical boxes between the 2 skis and that didn't make a difference.



I'm thinking maybe I broke a reed?



Anyone ever experienced this on a 750? If yes, what did you find to be the problem?



