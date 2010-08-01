Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Superjet won't stop cranking #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Maryland Posts 75 Superjet won't stop cranking Rode about a week ago and this weekend I was getting ready to winterize my ski



When I tried starting, the engine cranked and started, but being cold it stalled when I tried to start it again, after pulsing the starter, it wouldn't stop cranking to start and the battery just got weaker and weaker until it just was getting a crank every second or so - I was not pushing the starter. The only way to stop the crank was to disconnect the battery. When reconnecting, it would start again...



Starter? Solenoid?



Just got this primo 2001 701 this summer to add to my collection. Help?!

To be clear...it started cranking again, not firing up. I put the battery on charger to get ready to troubleshoot ideas...thanks.

