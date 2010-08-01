pxctoday

  Today, 07:08 PM #1
    netdr
    netdr is online now
    PWCToday Regular netdr's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Maryland
    Posts
    75

    Superjet won't stop cranking

    Rode about a week ago and this weekend I was getting ready to winterize my ski

    When I tried starting, the engine cranked and started, but being cold it stalled when I tried to start it again, after pulsing the starter, it wouldn't stop cranking to start and the battery just got weaker and weaker until it just was getting a crank every second or so - I was not pushing the starter. The only way to stop the crank was to disconnect the battery. When reconnecting, it would start again...

    Starter? Solenoid?

    Just got this primo 2001 701 this summer to add to my collection. Help?!
  Today, 07:11 PM #2
    netdr
    netdr is online now
    PWCToday Regular netdr's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Maryland
    Posts
    75

    Re: Superjet won't stop cranking

    To be clear...it started cranking again, not firing up. I put the battery on charger to get ready to troubleshoot ideas...thanks.
