|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Superjet won't stop cranking
Rode about a week ago and this weekend I was getting ready to winterize my ski
When I tried starting, the engine cranked and started, but being cold it stalled when I tried to start it again, after pulsing the starter, it wouldn't stop cranking to start and the battery just got weaker and weaker until it just was getting a crank every second or so - I was not pushing the starter. The only way to stop the crank was to disconnect the battery. When reconnecting, it would start again...
Starter? Solenoid?
Just got this primo 2001 701 this summer to add to my collection. Help?!
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Superjet won't stop cranking
To be clear...it started cranking again, not firing up. I put the battery on charger to get ready to troubleshoot ideas...thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules