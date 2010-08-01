Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: First start 93 vxr 650 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alaska Age 66 Posts 311 First start 93 vxr 650 Hi. So I'm getting close to running this thing after complete refurb. and have hooked the main water inlet to the exhaust manifold at the point where there is a smaller line going to the head as instructed here ad nauseum lol (and teed off for the water hose). Starts up great and sounds good, turn on the water hose and see water streaming out under the manifold on the PORT SIDE (other side from carb.). Wtf!??

Here's a pic of where it's coming from. Despite my profile I'm still only a newbie so looking for guidance on why, what is this outlet and why is it not mentioned in the Yam shop manual.

Also I don't remember even seeing this outlet during reassembly when the engine was out!



IMG RED ARROW.jpg



(that's the rear port side engine mount in the foreground)

